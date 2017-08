May 11 (Reuters) - Guardian Capital Group Ltd:

* Guardian Capital Group Limited announces 2017 first quarter operating results

* Guardian Capital Group Ltd qtrly net revenue $38.6 million versus $35.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.86

* Q1 end assets under management $26.97 billion versus $24.82 billion at Q1 2016 end