BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions reports Q1 revenue $116.9 million
* Emergent Biosolutions reports first quarter 2017 financial results; reaffirms 2017 guidance
April 27 Guerbet SA:
* Q1 revenue EUR 197.3 million ($214.54 million) versus EUR 183.7 million year ago
* Confirms its full-year growth target for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mirati Therapeutics - expect currently available cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments sufficient to fund operations into late 2018