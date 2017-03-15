FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Guess Inc says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Guess Inc says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Guess Inc

* Guess?, Inc. Reports fourth quarter results

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue down 0.5 percent to up 1.5 percent in U.S. Dollars

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue $679.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $686 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currency headwinds are expected to negatively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 2.5% in Q1

* Excluding impact of currency, consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 2.0% and 4.0% in constant currency in Q1

* Sees Q1 diluted net loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.33 to $0.30

* Estimated impact on earnings per share of currency tailwinds is approximately $0.03 in Q1

* Sees 2018 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.28 to $0.40

* Sees FY consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 2.0% and 4.0% in u.s. Dollars

* Estimated fiscal year 2018 impact of additional week is roughly $0.03 on earnings per share and 1.0% on consolidated revenue growth

* Currency headwinds are expected to negatively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 2.0% in FY

* Qtrly americas retail comp sales including e-commerce decreased 7.0% in U.S. Dollars and 7.4% in constant currency

* Estimated impact on earnings per share of currency headwinds is approximately $0.08 for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.