August 1, 2017 / 9:04 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Guidance Software Q2 revenue $24.7 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Guidance Software Inc

* Guidance Software reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $24.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guidance Software Inc - company has suspended forward looking guidance pending outcome of previously announced acquisition of company by OpenText

* Guidance Software Inc - in light of foregoing, company will not be hosting a conference call today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

