BRIEF-Guidewire Software Q3 adj earnings per share $0.16

June 1 (Reuters) - Guidewire Software Inc:

* Guidewire Software announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $123.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.5 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guidewire Software Inc sees q4 revenue $165.8 million - $169.8 million

* Guidewire Software Inc sees q4 fiscal 2017 gaap net income per share $0.12 - $0.15

* Guidewire Software Inc sees q4 fiscal 2017 non-gaap net income per share $0.36 - $0.40

* Guidewire Software Inc sees full year fiscal 2017 revenue $499.0 million - $503.0 million

* Guidewire Software Inc sees full year fiscal 2017 gaap net income per share $0.05 - $0.07

* Guidewire software inc sees full year fiscal 2017 non-gaap net income per share $0.82 - $0.86

* Guidewire Software Inc - guidewire continues to target term license revenue growth of 20 pct or higher for current fiscal year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $181.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $181.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $496.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S