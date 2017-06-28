BRIEF-Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 4
June 28 Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co Ltd :
June 28Guilin Fuda Co Ltd :
* Says it will transfer 100 percent stake in Wuhan-based unit to shareholder Guilin Fuda Group Co Ltd for 35.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bE8Hwh
* Says it amended the conversion price to 1,985.8 yen per share from 1,997.4 yen for the second unsecured convertible bonds with warrants