LendingClub posts fourth straight quarter of loss
May 4 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss as it processed fewer loans, and costs rose.
April 27 Guillemot Corporation SA:
* Q1 revenue EUR 11.4 million versus EUR 9.0 million year ago
* Expects growth in sales and operating income for 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2pqwUyk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.