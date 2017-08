April 25 (Reuters) - Guiyang Longmaster Information & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 650 million yuan ($94.44 million)

* Says its Q1 net profit up at 240.8 million yuan versus 15 million yuan a year ago

($1 = 6.8825 Chinese yuan renminbi)