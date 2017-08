March 17 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc:

* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $28.37 million versus $35.45 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78

* Gulf Resources Inc - Gulf is continuing to finalize paperwork on merger between its two chemical subsidiaries