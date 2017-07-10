BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 Gulf Resources Inc
* Gulf resources announces temporary suspension of production at its first natural gas well in sichuan province
* Gulf resources inc - in initial stages of production, content of natural gas did not meet expected quality standards
* Gulf resources inc - gulf resources continues to be optimistic about both its core business and opportunities in sichuan province
* Gulf resources inc - at present time, gulf expects to report strong results in bromine and improved results in chemicals for q2 of 2017
* Gulf resources- overall, excluding potential extraordinary items, currency exchange problem, expects to report sales in q2 2017 increased over previous year
* Gulf resources inc - also expects to report that earnings and earnings per share increased by double digits in q2 2017
* Gulf resources inc - believes suspension will not change intermediate to long-term opportunities for natural gas production in sichuan province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report