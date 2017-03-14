BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore and unit enter into agreement relating to senior secured, revolving multicurrency credit facility

March 14 (Reuters) - Gulfmark Offshore Inc

* Gulfmark Offshore- on March 8 co, unit entered into an agreement relating to senior secured, revolving multicurrency credit facility - SEC filing

* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - pursuant to agreement, lenders agreed to extend additional revolving loans in principal amount of $10.0 million - SEC filing

* Gulfmark Offshore- deal prohibits co, unit from requesting additional loans under multicurrency facility deal without prior written consent of agent Source: (bit.ly/2nkOdjY) Further company coverage: