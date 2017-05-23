FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore enters into intercompany dip agreement
May 23, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore enters into intercompany dip agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Gulfmark Offshore Inc:

* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - entered into intercompany dip agreement among company, Gulfmark Rederi as, as lender, and DNB Bank Asa, as issuing bank

* Gulfmark Offshore - Rederi will make available to co a term loan facility of up to $35 million to allow co to continue to operate its business

* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - Rederi will manage co's properties pursuant to co's filing of a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11

* Gulfmark Offshore - as security for loans to be made under agreement, to pledge 65% of equity interests in Gulfmark Capital, Gulfmark Foreign Investments, GM Offshore Source text: (bit.ly/2rcHtGJ) Further company coverage:

