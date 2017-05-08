FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gulfport Energy Corp Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
May 8, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Gulfport Energy Corp Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp:

* Gulfport energy corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91

* Q1 revenue $333 million

* Q1 revenue view $225.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gulfport Energy Corp - qtrly net production averaged 849.6 mmcfe per day, an 8% increase over q4 of 2016

* Gulfport Energy Corp - expect to spud both a springer and sycamore location in scoop during summer of 2017.

* Gulfport Energy Corp - now estimate that company's 2017 realized oil price will be in range of $3.75 to $4.75 per barrel below wti.

* Gulfport Energy Corp says gulfport reaffirms its 2017 capital budget

* Gulfport reaffirms its 2017 capital budget and production guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

