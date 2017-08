April 19 (Reuters) - Guocoland Malaysia Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 8.3 million RGT; qtrly revenue 92.1 million RGT

* Year ago qtrly net profit 13.4 million RGT; year ago qtrly revenue 143.5 million RGT

* The board does not recommend any interim dividend for the current financial period ended 31 March 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ommtse) Further company coverage: