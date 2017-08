Feb 20 (Reuters) - Guocoland Ltd:

* Unit entered into a subscription agreement with Ewi and Tan Sri Dato' Sri Liew Kee Sin

* Gll Ewi has agreed to subscribe for such number of ordinary shares in EWI representing 27% of enlarged issued and paid-up share capital of EWI

* Entering into subscription agreement is not expected to have any material effect on eps of group for current FY ending 30 June 2017