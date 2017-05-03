Turkmenistan discovers potentially large gas field near Caspian
ASHGABAT Turkmenistan has discovered a potentially large natural gas field close to its Caspian coast, the Central Asian nation's state news agency reported on Saturday.
May 3Guomai Technologies Inc :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 74.9 million yuan to 93.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 40.6 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are expanded education scale and increased investment return as well as increased profit from ICT park
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6TQ1mV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan and China agreed to bolster economic and financial cooperation, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance and tension over North Korea weigh on Asia's growth outlook.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan will provide $40 million to the Asian Development Bank to promote high-level technology as part of efforts to boost quality infrastructure in Asia, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday.