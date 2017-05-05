CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tikehau Capital announces planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé (May 4)
May 5 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd :
* April 2017, operating revenue for the company rmb 974.4 million
* April 2017, net profit for the company rmb 426.5 million
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION
