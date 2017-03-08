FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY net sales at CHF 352 mln
March 8, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY net sales at CHF 352 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* Net sales for FY 2016 amount to 352 million Swiss francs ($347.24 million), a currency-adjusted increase of 0.3% versus 2015

* FY net profit increases to 26.0 million francs, profitability target substantiated for second consecutive year

* FY operating profit margin at 10.5% of net sales, best operating profit margin in more than 15 years

* FY proposed distribution of 20.00 Swiss francs per bearer share

* Overall, Gurit currently estimates that company will continue to grow on a low single-digit level in 2017

* In terms of profitability, company strive to further substantiate its mid-term target of 8 -10% operating profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0137 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

