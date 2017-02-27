BRIEF-ROK Stars expanding operations of its California-based distillery
* Is expanding operations of its California-based distillery to meet growing demand for its Bogart's Spirits portfolio
Feb 27 Gurktaler AG:
* 9-month consolidated external sales 0.627 million euros, + 2.9 pct
* 9-month consolidated results at 1.015 million euros, almost at the previous year's level Source text: bit.ly/2lM1dx0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.8 billion yuan ($261.59 million) from 2.7 billion yuan previously
March 1 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.: