FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Gurnet Point to acquire Innocoll Holdings for $209 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gurnet Point to acquire Innocoll Holdings for $209 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Innocoll Holdings Plc

* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc

* Gurnet Point will acquire innocoll for $1.75 per share in cash, and up to $4.90 in cash from a contingent value

* Innocoll - Gurnet Point to buy co for $1.75/share in cash, & up to $4.90 in cash from CVR, for a total potential up to about $209 million in aggregate

* Says potential license for Xaracoll in United States was also investigated, but no suitable partner has been found

* Says noted its board had explored a sale of company, to achieve its goal of bringing Xaracoll to market

* Says "go-it-alone" option was dismissed due to potential for significant shareholder dilution and execution risk

* Innocoll - During offer period, Gurnet Point plans to provide term loan of $10 million to give co additional resources needed for continued development of Xaracoll within post-operative pain market

* Says under terms of acquisition, each CVR represents right to receive a specified amount of cash payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.