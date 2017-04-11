FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Q1 2017 gold production 40,921 oz
April 11, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Q1 2017 gold production 40,921 oz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc

* Achieves production of 40,921 ounces of gold in Q1 of 2017

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - in Q1 ended March 31, 2017, mill at Aurora gold mine processed an average of 6,698 tonnes per day of ore

* Guyana Goldfields - due to mine sequencing, gold production is expected to be slightly higher in H2 of year relative to first half at Aurora gold mine

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - first phase of mill expansion at its Aurora gold mine is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

