May 1, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Q1 net earnings of $0.06 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc:

* Guyana Goldfields Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results; sold 40,700 oz au generating US$22.4m in operating cash flow and net earnings of $0.06 per share

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - maintaining its production and cost guidance for 2017

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - due to mine sequencing, gold production is expected to be slightly higher in second half of year relative to first half

* Guyana Goldfields - qtrly gold produced 40,900 ounces versus 41,300 ounces; qtrly revenue $50 million versus $48.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

