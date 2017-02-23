BRIEF-RPM International reports offering of $400 mln of 3.750% notes due 2027
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045
Feb 23 Guyana Goldfields Inc-
* Guyana Goldfields Inc sells 156koz of gold for 2016 and ends the year with its best quarter across all operating and cost metrics
* Qtrly gold production of 43,800 ounces increased by 27% versus prior quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Sees 2017 gold production of 160,000 ounces - 180,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heatherdale closes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Comstock Mining announces 2016 year end results and business update conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: