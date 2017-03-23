BRIEF-Lottotech reports FY pre-tax profit of 112.2 mln rupees
March 23 GVC Holdings Plc:
* Final results
* Fy pro forma 1 net gaming revenue up 9 pct to eur 894.6m (+12 pct in constant currency)
* Fy pro forma clean ebitda 2 up 26 pct to eur 205.7m
* Fy adjusted profit before tax 3 eur 93.8m versus eur 46.4m in 2015
* Second special dividend euro 15.1c, giving total euro 30c dividends declared for fy 2016
* For q1, pro forma daily ngr up 15 pct (+16 pct constant currency)
* For q1, pro forma daily sports labels ngr +18 pct (+19 pct constant currency)
* For q1, pro forma daily games labels ngr + 6 pct (+8 pct constant currency) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
