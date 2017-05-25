FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-GVC Holdings Q1 daily gaming revenue up 13 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
May 25, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-GVC Holdings Q1 daily gaming revenue up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc:

* Group delivered a strong performance in Q1, with daily NGR up 13 pct (+14 pct in constant currency) on pro forma Q1 2016

* Positive momentum reported in Q1 has continued into Q2

* Group daily NGR is up 16 pct (+18 pct in constant currency) for Q2 period up to May 21 against same period in 2016

* "Comparatives will get more challenging as we move through rest of year, particularly in absence of a major football tournament this summer" - CEO

* Continued enhancements to customer offering, return to more normalised marketing spend will deliver another year of strong progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.