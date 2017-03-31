BRIEF-GXP German Properties achieves adj result of more than 7 mln euros in 2016

March 31 (Reuters) - GXP German Properties AG:

* Including valuation gains from portfolio (lucky-buy) group achieved an adjusted result of more than 7 million euros in 2016

* Current real estate portfolio is generating annualised rental income of around 7.5 million euros, which corresponds to a net initial rental yield of over 7.0 per cent

* Company expects an annualised FFO I of approximately 3.5 million euros from high-yielding portfolio