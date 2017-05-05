May 5 Haemato AG:

* Decides on capital increase from authorized capital

* To increase capital by 1,202,102.00 million euros; new shares be issued at price of 6.20 euro per share

* Gross issue proceeds of around 7.4 million euros ($8.13 million)