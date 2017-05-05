BRIEF-Ford to conduct news conference
* Says will host a news conference at 9:45 A.M. EDT today at Ford world headquarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Haemato AG:
* Decides on capital increase from authorized capital
* To increase capital by 1,202,102.00 million euros; new shares be issued at price of 6.20 euro per share
* Gross issue proceeds of around 7.4 million euros ($8.13 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says will host a news conference at 9:45 A.M. EDT today at Ford world headquarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd * Says board elects Sun Maojian as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rHyMRH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 9.5 million rupees versus profit 3.9 million rupees year ago