March 17 (Reuters) - Haemato AG:

* 2016: temporary IFRS results, turnover increased by 20 percent to 275.6 million euros ($296.88 million)

* FY EBIT (operating result) increased by 63 percent to 13.4 million euros; annual net profit increased by 94 percent to 10.7 million euros

* Dividend of 0.30 euro per share Source text - bit.ly/2nLqlSW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)