BRIEF-Sandmartin International says received petition filed by Fung Chuen
* Received a petition filed by Fung Chuen against co, Hung Tsung Chin and Chen Mei Huei
July 6 Haengnam Household & Health Care Inc :
* Says 300 million won worth of its 5th series convertible bonds have been converted into 469,482 shares of the co, at 639 won/share
* Says 500 million won worth of its 6th series convertible bonds have been converted into 789,889 shares of the co, at 633 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is July 21
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11