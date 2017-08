May 10 (Reuters) - HAFSLUND ASA

* APRIL 2017 POWER SALES ENERGY DELIVERY 1552 GW VERSUS 1594 GWH IN APRIL 2016

* APRIL 2017 HYDRO POWER PRODUCTION 199 GWH VERSUS 257 GWH YEAR AGO

* NETWORK ENERGY DELIVERY APRIL AT GWH 1595 VERSUS GWH 1618 YEAR AGO