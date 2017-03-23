BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
March 23 Hafslund ASA:
* Has bought back 132 million Norwegian crowns ($15.5 million)of bond FRN Hafslund ASA 2013/2017 - ISIN NO 001 0694821, HNA127
* After this transaction, outstanding amount in market of this bond is 138 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4865 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.