May 3 HAFSLUND ASA:

* HAFSLUND - RESULT FOR Q1 2017: ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR'S RECORD RESULT

* Q1 EBITDA NOK 940 MILLION VERSUS NOK 971 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX OF NOK 473 MILLION (NOK 491 MILLION IN Q1 2016)