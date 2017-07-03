July 3 HAFSLUND ASA

* HAFSLUND - LAUNCH OF VOLUNTARY OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES IN HAFSLUND ASA

* ‍OSLO ENERGI HOLDING LAUNCHED A VOLUNTARY OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES IN HAFSLUND AT A PRICE OF NOK 96.75 PER SHARE​