March 22 (Reuters) - Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd :

* Proposed final dividend per share hk17 cents

* Looking into 2017, remain optimistic about prospects of white goods, distribution and logistics businesses

* FY net profit rmb 2.79 billion versus rmb 2.70 billion

* FY revenue rmb 63.85 billion, up 1.6%