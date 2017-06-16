BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 16 Hailiang International Holdings Ltd
* Feng Hailiang retired as a non-executive director, chairman of board
* Ji Danyang retired as an executive director and a member of remuneration committee of company
* Cao Jianguo has been appointed as chairman of board and has ceased to act as chief executive officer
* Feng Luming an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer of company
* Zhou Diyong retired as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.