REFILE-German new car sales down more than 3 pct in June - source
HAMBURG, July 4 German new car registrations decreased by more than 3 percent to around 328,000 vehicles in June due to one fewer business day, an industry source said.
July 4 Haima Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says it sold 8,513 vehicles in June, down 46.9 percent y/y
* Says it sold 71,764 vehicles in H1, down 30.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sBgztq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT, July 4 German auto supplier Robert Bosch said its Mobility Solutions division, which makes sophisticated safety systems and autonomous car components, will grow around 7 percent this year, benefiting from a push to make cars more intelligent.