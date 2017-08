May 30 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc:

* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th

* Hain Celestial-‍extension to enable co to be compliant with credit facility reporting obligations as it works to complete filing of form 10-K for FY ended June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: