* Hain Celestial Group Inc - As of December 31, 2016 there was $790 million in borrowings under credit facility

* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility

* Hain Celestial - Received a waiver and extension of certain obligations under its unsecured credit facility from its lenders until May 30, 2017