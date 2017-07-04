UPDATE 1-Knorr-Bremse's Haldex deal has slim chance of EU approval- Haldex chairman
* Haldex chairman says Knorr-Bremse holds stake of about 15 pct
July 4Hainan Drinda Automotive Trim Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Zheng Tong as CFO
DETROIT, July 3 Major automakers on Monday posted mixed U.S. new vehicle sales figures for June, with the U.S. automakers reporting lower numbers while the major Japanese automakers said their sales were up versus the same month in 2016.