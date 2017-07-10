BRIEF-Tenneco will establish reserve of $132 mln in its Q2 2017 financial results for settlement costs
* Tenneco inc - tenneco will establish a reserve of $132 million in its Q2 2017 financial results for settlement costs
July 10 Hainan Drinda Automotive Trim Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14
FRANKFURT, July 7 Innogy, Germany's biggest energy company, has set up a subsidiary in the U.S. state of California offering charging points for electric vehicles in competition with the top network ChargePoint.