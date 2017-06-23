UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd :
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iidKnS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)