BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance patent protection until 2032
* Announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance (Plecanatide) patent protection until 2032
March 24 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 1.7 billion yuan ($246.84 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nY9Fs1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8871 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance (Plecanatide) patent protection until 2032
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury