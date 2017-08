May 24(Reuters) - Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd :

* Says Liu Xicheng offered takeover bid to acquire 10 percent stake(133.6 million shares) in Shenzhen-based investment company, at 14.5 yuan/share

* Says offering period is 30 days

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/S5KeO3

