BRIEF-Bard1 Life Sciences requests a trading halt
* Requests a trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HgVQW9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Requests a trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reaffirms prospectus pro forma forecast EBITDA of $6.6 mln for FY17