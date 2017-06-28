BRIEF-General Mills reports Q4 earnings per share $0.69
* General Mills reports fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 results; provides 2018 outlook
June 28Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with Dezhou local government on silver beach eco coastal tourism resort project with initial investment of no less than 3 billion yuan
June 28 Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company kept a tight lid on costs and cut back on promotions.