BRIEF-China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical receives GMP certificate
July 7 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
July 7 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 30-50 percent y/y to 118.8-166.4 million yuan ($17.48-24.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2toMzj3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 7 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
July 7 Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the UK Supreme Court ruled that generic versions of the company's top-selling cancer drug Alimta sold by Actavis directly infringed certain Lilly patents in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.