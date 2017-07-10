BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce to acquire Geneva Advisors
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva Advisors for up to US$200 million
July 10 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
* Says June net profit at 691.6 million yuan ($101.66 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u9fOb6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8028 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS, July 10 The French government is studying ways it could step up tax cuts starting from next year while also carrying out budget savings to keep deficit reduction on track, a source in the prime minister's office said on Monday.