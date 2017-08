April 11 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd

* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 12 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) bonds

* Says March net profit at 898.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p0EjUV; bit.ly/2oU9fqz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8994 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)