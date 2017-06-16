BRIEF-Tech Mahindra says unit LCC Middle East FZ LLC to sell stake in LCC Pakistan to Talkpool Ag
* Co's step down unit LCC Middle East FZ LLC agreed to sell its 100% shareholding in LCC Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd to Talkpool Ag, Switzerland
June 16 Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset restructuring due to changes in domestic market conditions, policies
* Says it scraps plan to acquire Shanghai firm due to disputes surrounding the target company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2turdhz; bit.ly/2s8zM3F
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Co's step down unit LCC Middle East FZ LLC agreed to sell its 100% shareholding in LCC Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd to Talkpool Ag, Switzerland
* Says its stock began listing on Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21