4 months ago
April 18, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hakuhodo DY Holdings' operating profit for year ended March 2017 probably rose around 3 pct - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hakuhodo DY holdings is expected to report around 49 billion yen ($449 million) in operating profit for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

* Hakuhodo DY holdings' sales are forecast to climb 4% to around 1.3 trillion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

* Hakuhodo DY holdings' operating profit for year ended March 2017 probably rose around 3% on the year to about 46.5 billion yen - Nikkei

* Hakuhodo DY holdings' sales apparently climbed 3% to about 1.25 trillion yen for the year ended March 2017 - Nikkei Source text: (t.co/kZtzxJWk0W) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

